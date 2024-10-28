Fine doubled for man, 55, who assaulted Telford shopping centre security guard

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

David Evans, aged 55 and of no fixed address, was found guilty of an assault in Telford Centre on June 14, 2023 at Telford Magistrates Court.

Evans appealed against both his conviction and sentence at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday.

Giving evidence in the witness box, Evans said he had been acting in self-defence against the security guard.

The court was told that Evans had been banned from going into the shopping centre and was escorted out. Evans said he did not know that he was banned.