Abuser now in jail for terrifying attacks 'will likely always be a danger to women' says detective

Philip Mutch, 40, formerly of Shrewsbury but most recently of Capern Grove, Birmingham, was jailed on Friday after a court was told of his sickening attacks on his former partner.

The shocking violent attacks took place over three years – including while the woman, who was living in Shrewsbury, was pregnant.

Mutch was described as "routinely paranoid" and "obsessed by the idea his partner had been unfaithful".