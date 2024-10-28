Abuser now in jail for terrifying attacks 'will likely always be a danger to women' says detective
A detective has welcomed a jail sentence for a "serial perpetrator of domestic abuse" who subjected his partner to violent and degrading attacks for years.
Philip Mutch, 40, formerly of Shrewsbury but most recently of Capern Grove, Birmingham, was jailed on Friday after a court was told of his sickening attacks on his former partner.
The shocking violent attacks took place over three years – including while the woman, who was living in Shrewsbury, was pregnant.
Mutch was described as "routinely paranoid" and "obsessed by the idea his partner had been unfaithful".