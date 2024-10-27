Man charged after three-week-old baby killed in crash between Kidderminster and Stourport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Craig Nunn was arrested after the crash on the A451 between Kidderminster and Stourport in the early hours of Saturday.

The collision involved a black Ford Focus and black Suzuki Vitara. The infant was sadly pronounced dead at the scene and the two other occupants in the Suzuki, a man and a woman in their 20s, required hospital treatment for injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The 39-year-old, of Sandy Lane in Stourport, will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Monday charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

"The charges are in relation to a collision on the A451 between Kidderminster and Stourport yesterday, where a three-week-old baby sadly died.

"Craig Nunn, aged 39, of Sandy Lane, Stourport will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on October 28."