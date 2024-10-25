'You've got to go through the courts to see your children if she won't even speak': Judge sentences father for 'harassment'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A judge queried why Luke Moreman was even appearing in front of him when he had tried multiple times - including on Christmas Day - to try to speak to his children.

Deputy district judge James Hulse said Moreman, of Waverley, in Telford, had been pleasant and had not made threats during calls except the use of an 'unpleasant word' on his last contact with her in March this year.

Moreman, aged 29, pleaded guilty to pursuing a course of conduct which amounted to the harassment of his ex on Christmas Day 2023 and March 3, 2024.

Judge Hulse and prosecutor Victoria Maher debated the issues during the case on Tuesday.

Judge Hulse said he was 'concerned' about the case because it involved calls to see his children on Christmas Day.

"You must expect a call about your children on Christmas Day," he said.