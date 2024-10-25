Shrewsbury shoplifter handed conditional discharge after magistrates hear her circumstances

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Michaela Foulkes, aged 31, of Bell Lane, Shrewsbury, went in to Blacks in the town centre and tried on a jacket and fleece before walking out without paying.

Telford Magistrates Court was told on Tuesdaythat Foulkes hadn't been in trouble with the law for 12 years. But at the time on September 16 she was experiencing problems in life and needed money for her children.

Foulkes pleaded guilty to shoplifting and the court was told that she is being helped.

The prosecution told the court that she had taken some "Dutch courage" before going into Blacks, in Shoplatch, and trying on a RAB Jacket and RAB Fleece, to the value of £315.

She was noticed by staff whom she ignored before walking out and being challenged. She was detained by Shrewsbury Town Rangers before being arrested by police.

Stephen Scully, of Wade Solicitors, wondered why she had not been cautioned but hauled through the courts. The goods were recovered.

He asked the magistrates to hand her a conditional discharge, saying that she is now being helped.

"Hopefully she won't be back before the courts," he said.

Magistrates agreed to giving her the 'benefit of the doubt' and handed down a 12 month conditional discharge.

She had not been in trouble for 12 years, except for a caution six years ago, they said telling her that if she kept out of trouble that would be the end of the matter.