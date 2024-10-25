Man who slaughtered stolen sheep in his Telford garage then fled UK is finally sentenced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Vladut Boberschi, 34 and of Hurleybrook Way in Leegomery, Telford, was given a community order at Birmingham Crown Court for receiving stolen goods.

In April 2020, Boberschi stole five sheep from a nearby ‘smallholding’ farm, and killed them for meat in his garage.

Boberschi fled the country and was arrested upon his return to the UK in 2023.

He was then found guilty at trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court on August 29 this year.

Boberschi was given a 12-month community order with conditions to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, report to a supervision officer, report any changes of address, and pay a £150 fine.

Following the case police have warned about the dangers of livestock theft.

Police national livestock theft coordinator Martin Beck said: “Boberschi was caught at the end stages of illegally slaughtering stolen sheep. There was no regard for the welfare of these animals, he kept sheep at his home with their legs tied before inhumanely killing them.

“These sheep were also unfit for human consumption as they had been medicated by the farmer prior to being stolen and slaughtered in an unhygienic environment.

“Thousands of farm animals are reported missing and stolen each year across the UK. This exposes how illegally prepared meat could have serious implications if consumed. We believe that there are other people like Boberschi out there doing this.

“The National Rural Crime Unit is working with police forces, Food Standards Agency, local authority Trading Standards and Environmental Health Teams to support livestock theft investigations.

“Livestock theft doesn’t just affect our farmers, animals suffer, it increases the risk of animal disease and jeopardises public health."

Meanwhile wildlife crime officer for West Mercia Police Detective Constable Berwyn Pratt said the force would prosecute anyone responsible for such crimes.

He said: “Crimes of this nature are not uncommon in rural areas and within the farming community. As part of a wider operation into rural and wildlife crime, we are committed to tackling livestock theft and perusing offenders to reach a conviction.

“We would encourage people who own livestock to be on the look-out for potential criminals. This might include suspicious vehicles driving around your land, gathering information to prepare for a potential theft. Also, ensuring fencing and paddocks are secured and robust is important in protecting your property.

“Please always report any suspicious activity to us online or by calling 101, and call 999 in an emergency.”