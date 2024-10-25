'Keep out of trouble': Drunk who went on a rant in Telford is sentenced by magistrates with strict warning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Gary Bennett, aged 49, pleaded guilty to a charge of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress in Wellington when he appeared at Telford Magistrates Court this week.

The prosecution upgraded the charge during the hearing on Tuesday from one of being drunk and disorderly in Market Street, Wellington, on August 1 this year.

Prosecutor Kate Price said Bennett, of Hall Meadow, Wellington, had said he was "going to burn the Muslims" and compared police to disgraced officer Wayne Couzens, who was been sentenced to a whole-life term for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.

Ms Price said Bennett claimed not to remember anything he said but that "being drunk is not a defence".