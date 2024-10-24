Burglary falls but commercial robberies up in latest crime figures

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

According to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, there were fewer victims of crime across Shropshire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire between April and June 2024 compared to the same period last year.

The figures show total crime fell by nine per cent across the West Mercia Police force area, with 2,054 less crimes, compared to the same period last year.

Residential burglary fell by 26 per cent with 222 less burglaries; 24 fewer bike thefts (a fall of 12 per cent) and serious violence down by 21 per cent (140 less crimes).

But there were rises in business robbery up from seven in 2023 to 18 in the same period in 2024 and a three per cent rise in sexual offences.

West Mercia Police Local Policing Chief Superintendent, Edd Williams, said: “It is encouraging to see overall over a three-month period there were fewer victims of crime across our three counties, and we know this has continued as the year progresses.

“Officers and staff work diligently throughout the year to prevent crime, and when it does happen fully investigate and ensure the most appropriate outcomes for victims.

“We know crimes such as burglary have a huge impact on people and are proud of our award-winning initiative, We Don’t Buy Crime, which is our response to acquisitive crime. Burglary prevention is a key element of the team’s work.

“There have been rises in some areas and we will continue to look at these and ensure appropriate action, in partnership with other agencies, is taken to address these.

“Ultimately, we want people to have confidence to come forward and report crime to us. If it’s reported to us, we can take action.”

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion added: “Crime has a devastating impact on victims, their loved ones and local communities so a nine per cent fall is welcome news.

“Whilst overall crime has continued to decrease, I believe one victim is one too many. That’s why I remain unrelenting in my drive to cut crime further by ensuring West Mercia Police has the resources and tools it needs to focus on the public’s priorities whilst putting the voice of victims at the heart of change.”