Police investigating after Newport high street store ram-raided in the early hours
Police are investigating after a high street store in Newport was ram-raided in the early hours.
By Megan Jones
Published
West Mercia Police are working to locate those responsible for a burglary at Boots on Newport High Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The incident, which happened at around 3.45am, saw a vehicle drive into the front of the store to gain access to the store.
Officers say enquiries are currently on-going to identify and locate suspects.
Boots have been approached for comment.