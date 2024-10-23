'Off the scale' drink driver shocked when told he could be jailed over Shrewsbury incident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ben Ashley, of Pound Lane, Hanwood, near Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty to drink driving a Ford Fiesta on Deer Road, Shrewsbury, on August 31, 2024.

The prosecution told Telford Magistrates Court that Ashley had been seen sometimes driving "all over the road." Police stopped him at 8.10pm. He failed a roadside test and at the police station recorded a breath reading of 130 when the limit is 35.

The court was told that 39-year-old Ashley was of good character but was of emotional and abusive with officers.

Deputy District Judge James Hulse told Ashley that the starting point for sentencing was 12 weeks custody, which took the defendant by surprise.

The judge told Ashley that the reading was "off the scale" being nearly four times the limit.

Telford magistrates court

He adjourned the sentencing and called for a pre-sentence report to be carried out. He said it would consider all the options open to the court.

Judge Hulse said he recognised that Ashley did not realise the seriousness of the offence. He suggested that he consider getting legal advice.

"I can't tell you to receive legal advice but it may be something that you wish to do."

The judge handed down an interim driving ban and set the sentencing hearing for Telford Magistrates Court on November 19.