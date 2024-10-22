Shropshire Star
Close

Police appeal after car in Telford left 'significantly damage' in late-night incident

Police are appealing for information after a late-night incident left a car significantly damaged.

By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Officers in Telford investigating an incident between two vehicles have issued an appeal for information.

PCSO Demmi Ramden said the incident happened on Burtondale, Brookside, on Monday, October 21, between 7.30pm and 12.30am.

Burtondale, Brookside. Photo: Google

She said: "The incident involved a black Vauxhall Grandland X and a silver Vauxhall Astra, where significant damage has been caused to the black Vauxhall."

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information, to ring 101 quoting reference number 00016_C_22102024

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular