Police found cannabis farm and shotgun in Telford man's house after he threatened ex-partner over Facebook

Martyn Emery, aged 34, had not been in a relationship with the woman for a number of years when he made the social media threat on January 16, 2020, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday.

Mr John Oates prosecuting said police raided Emery's address in Bayley Road in Arleston the next day where they found seven cannabis plants, various drug growing paraphernalia, several bags of cocaine and a shotgun hidden under a mattress in his bedroom.

He said: “Experts have described it as a single bolt action shotgun, which the defendant says was his grandfather's.”