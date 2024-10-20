Police are patrolling around world heritage site Iron Bridge due to late night vehicle gatherings and nitrous oxide find

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police officer and PCSO for Ironbridge in Telford, Amy Newbrook posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page last night (Saturday, October 19) reporting the incidents linked to anti-social behaviour.

The post said police have received reports of gatherings on Station Yard Car Park next to the world heritage site until the early hours of mornings.

Vehicles are said to have left a "large amount" of empty nitrous oxide cannisters in the car park.

The police officer said members of the force will be conducting patrols around the area to deter further incidents and reminded Shropshire residents the dangers of the illegal Class C drug.

The post said: "This week we have received reports of vehicles gathering late at night and into the early morning at Station Yard Car Park in Ironbridge. The vehicles are parking up and leaving a large amount of empty nitrous oxide cannisters behind.

"Nitrous Oxide or NOS, as it is known, is a colourless gas sold in cannisters, typically inhaled using a balloon. It can slow down your brain and your body's responses. The effects of the drug vary depending on how much has been inhaled.

"This is a Class C drug which means it is illegal to possess, distribute or sell. Possession alone can get you up to two years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both. Supplying someone else, even your friends, can get you up to fourteen years in prison, an unlimited fine or both.

"We hope that this information and that included within the link above will discourage people from using nitrous oxide and also give parents information to talk to their children about.

"We also realise that nitrous oxide is linked to anti-social behaviour and we will be conducting patrols around the car park and surrounding area to deter any further incidents."

Shropshire residents can contact their local policing team with information relating to the incidents by emailing: coi.snt@westmercia.police.uk