Wife who smashed husband with laptop as he showered in Telford is sentenced

Harriet Iyamu, aged 38, a midwife from Tolkien Way, Wellington, was convicted at a trial on September 5 after denying causing £200 criminal damage to the laptop.

Iyamu had also pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault by beating of her husband, who she hasn't seen since November 14, 2023 the day after the event at their home.

At her sentencing hearing on Wednesday prosecutor Kate Price said that Iyamu had accused her husband of attacking her but provided no evidence to the court of that.

"His injuries were photographed," she said.