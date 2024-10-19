Stalker 'has to accept it's over despite her 'mixed messages': Man avoids jail over breaches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nathan Webster, who gave his address as a spa hotel in Whitchurch, appeared for sentencing at Telford Magistrates Court.

Kate Price, prosecuting on Wednesday, said Webster had made five breaches of a two year restraining order made in June 2024. He had been convicted of staking without causing fear, alarm of distress.

The 33-year-old admitted breaching the order five times during June 2024.

"He did not want to accept that it was over," said Ms Price.

"His ex has given a statement in which she says she is always in fight or flight mode."

The prosecutor added that Webster had breached the order "almost immediately".

"Mr Webster has to accept that this is over."

Webster's solicitor Stephen Scully said it had been a "complicated relationship" between the two. He claimed that his ex had given Webster 'mixed messages'.