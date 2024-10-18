Shrewsbury e-scooter case adjourned so lawyers can examine implications
A man who admitted illegally riding an e-scooter on a Shrewsbury town centre road has had his case adjourned so lawyers can examine the implications.
By David Tooley
Robert Ligus, aged 45, of Avondale Drive, Shrewsbury, was stopped riding a Carrera Impel IS-2 e-scooter on Smithfield Road, in the county town, on June 24, this year.
He was charged with driving a motor vehicle without a licence and insurance.