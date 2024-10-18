'Self defence': Shrewsbury publican cleared of assault charges after magistrates told woman did handstand against his door on way to the loo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford magistrates agreed with Mark John Reed's version of events at the Claremont Social Tap, on Saturday January 13, 2024.

The court heard how Mr Reed, a publican of some 20 years, was relaxing at his flat which is on the same floor as the toilets of the pub in Claremont Street, Shrewsbury, at about 10.20pm on his first night off since a busy festive period.

His front door has a big 'private' sign on it but it does not say it is living accommodation.

A bench of three magistrates heard that three women, Kathleen Blagbrough, Katie Clee and another friend had gone to the toilets in high spirits, laughing and joking. A CCTV video showed one of them rolling around on the floor.

Ms Clee admitted being a 'handstand girl' whose gymnastic exploits in a corridor ended up with her clattering against Mr Reed's door and waking his three year old daughter who was in bed.

Mr Reed went to his front door to tell the women to quieten down. There ended up being a brief confrontation outside the ladies loo and both Ms Blagbrough and Ms Clee were touched and alleged that the 48 year old committed two counts of assault by beating. He said he had been acting in self defence to protect his property.

Telford magistrates court

Ms Blagbrough, from the witness box, said she had been three-out-of-10 drunk, when they were enjoying a laugh and a joke outside the ladies loo, which is barely a step from Mr Reed's front door.

"He came out of the door in his pyjamas and said his child was trying to sleep," she said. "He held Katie's arm and was told to get off her.

"I was then thrown to the floor. I think I shouted abuse at him.

"I was hurt on my chest, it was seven out of 10 painful.

"I had breast cancer and had surgery and I had to be extremely careful," she said.

"He pushed me and hurt me and nobody has the right to do that."

She said she had not expected anyone to have been living in the flat and thought the 'private' sign meant it was a staff room."

Ms Blagbrough claimed it was "not reasonable" to have a child living above a busy bar but that she did not know anyone was living there.