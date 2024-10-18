'I've changed, I want my driving licence back.' Woman serving long ban rebuffed in court bid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Adina Louise McLean appeared at Telford Magistrates Court to make her bid to be able to get behind the wheel again, telling the bench that she has changed her life and has found her purpose in life since being locked up in 2022.

The justices were told that McLean's driving ban is due to end on October 27 next year. She'd been handed a 36 month ban and had it extended for just over one year for repeated offences.

The 26 year old from Church Preen, Church Stretton, will have to go back to square one and pass an extended driving test all over again once she gets the all clear.

Kate Price, prosecuting, said McLean has been involved in a 125mph car chase in 2022 and was sentenced for dangerous driving. The chase was over 40 miles and three motorways, she said. And she had been taking cannabis.

Then she said on two occasions the year later she was caught twice and handed an 18 weeks prison sentence and banned. She served half her sentence behind bars. An extension of just over a year was added to her ban.

Ms Price said: "The fact that it was 125mph, over three motorways, involved a police helicopter and was on drugs makes me concerned.