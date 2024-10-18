'I'm holding my hands up, it was me' - Telford paedophile confessed to police after sick sex chats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Martin Powis, aged 53, had child sex abuse pictures on his phone and engaged in chats with "like-minded" people online in which he described children as "so cute and young".

He also asked what the youngest age of children would be that other men would abuse "if no-one knew".

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that police had intelligence of unlawful activity so went to his home on February 10, 2022.

Powis and his wife were in, and he told officers: "I'm holding my hands up, it was me." He was arrested.