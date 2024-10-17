Tenant ordered to pay compensation to landlord after threatening to 'blast' him

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ashok Bhatia assaulted his landlord then left the scene in Market Drayton on August 25, 2024, and failed to stop the Audi A3 he was driving near Crudgington when an unmarked police car signalled him to.

Bhatia, aged 29, and now of Kipling Road, Wolverhampton, told Telford Magistrates Court that he did not see the unmarked police car with blue lights flashing. He was later stopped by officers on the M6 without a problem.

Bhatia pleaded guilty to one count of common assault and one count of failing to stop on Walton Avenue, High Ercall.

Prosecutor Sara Beddow told Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday that Bhatia assaulted his victim by saying that he would "blast him" and "knock him out".