Man denies seriously assaulting four people and having meat cleaver and knife in incident near Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Robert North, aged 24, pleaded not guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to two counts of wounding with intent, two of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two of possession of a bladed article.

The charges relate to an incident in Weston Close, Morda on July 19 this year after which a man was seriously injured in a "stabbing".

A trial date has been set for January 6 next year.

North, of Weston Close, Morda, was granted bail by Judge John Butterfield KC on the conditions that he stays out of Morda and observes a night time curfew.

Be part of our Silent Crime survey: Click here to have your say on crime in your neighbourhood. Answer our survey on under reported incidents in Shropshire