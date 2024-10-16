Former school worker, 68, pleads not guilty to historic charges of gross indecency against boy
A 68-year-old man faces appearing before a crown court judge after pleading not guilty to two counts of gross indecency against a boy in the 1970s.
By David Tooley
Published
Philip Engleheart, of Betjeman Way, Cleobury Mortimer, appeared at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he entered not guilty pleas to both counts.
The charges were read out to Engleheart, who was described as a person who had a position of responsibility as a member of school staff.