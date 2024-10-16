Drug dealer with 'bad criminal record' admits dealing crack cocaine and heroin in Shrewsbury
A drug dealer with a "bad criminal record" has admitted peddling crack cocaine and heroin in Shrewsbury.
Cameron Spence, aged 34, pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
The charges relate to an incident earlier this year.
Recorder Julian Taylor adjourned Spence's sentencing to a later date at the same court for a pre-sentence report.