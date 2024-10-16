Drug dealer with 'bad criminal record' admits dealing crack cocaine and heroin in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Cameron Spence, aged 34, pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The charges relate to an incident earlier this year.

Recorder Julian Taylor adjourned Spence's sentencing to a later date at the same court for a pre-sentence report.