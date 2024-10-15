Shropshire Star
Telford man who damaged woman's van and pestered her despite court order is banned from part of town

A Telford man damaged a woman's van and then contacted her despite being banned from doing so by a court order.

Alexander Quinn, aged 41, caused damage to a black Vauxhall van and a door belonging to the victim in Telford on August 12 this year.

He was banned from contacting the victim by a court, but got in touch with her between September 4 and October 7.

