Oswestry man appears in court charged with exposure and sexual activity in presence of a child
A 55-year-old man from Oswestry has appeared in court charged with a string of sexual offences including exposure.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Christopher Deakin of Henley Close appeared at Mold Magistrates Court on Saturday, October 12.
The 55-year-old was charged with exposure and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child in connection with an incident in the Hawarden area of Deeside last Wednesday, October 9.
A spokesperson for North Wales Police said Deakin was also charged with a further two counts of exposure, and a further two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child following incidents reported in Wrexham between May and June this year.
Deakin was remanded into custody to appear before Mold Crown Court on Friday, November 15.