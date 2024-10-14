Police investigating 'pickpocket' theft in Newport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police Constable Rich Edward, based in Newport, posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page this morning saying officers will continue to patrol the town centre after the incident.

The post said: "I want to make you aware of a recent incident in Newport whereby a person was the victim of a theft. The offender is what would be described as a 'pickpocket'.

"The incident is under investigation and the Safer Neighbourhood Team continue to patrol the town centre."

The police officer also shared some advice on how to spot a pickpocket and said "they're far less likely to stand out in a crowd than you might think since blending in is part of how they avoid being caught".

The post told Shropshire residents to look out for 'the observers' who are people "loitering in public places who appear to be checking out passers-by, paying particular interest to their handbags, shopping bags and where they might place their wallet or purse".

He also mentioned 'opportunists' who "operate in shops and department stores, where people are more likely to be standing still, distracted and so paying less attention to their belongings, making them an easier target".

As well as pickpockets who might be working in a team and distract a target, act in a crowd, or use dirty tricks such as appearing "to be over-friendly for no particular reason and hug you while pickpocketing you".

The posts added: "Don’t hang stuff on the back of a chair or shopping trolley.

"Don't leave anything on the back of a pushchair.

"Don't place your belongings out of sight on the floor.

"Remember, having a zipped bag doesn't mean you're totally safe. Thieves have been known to walk behind victims while slowly unzipping bags. Yes, they can be that bold. So, never underestimate a pickpocket."