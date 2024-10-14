Man charged with drug offences in south Shropshire
Police have charged a man with drug offences in Cleobury Mortimer after a quantity of controlled drugs were found.
By Luke Powell
West Mercia Police officer Nicholas Nolan posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page today revealing that Paul Moffat, aged 39 and of Church Street in Cleobury Mortimer, has been charged with "possession with intent to supply a class A drug namely cocaine, and with possession with intent to supply a class B drug, namely cannabis".
Mr Moffat is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court next month.