Do you recognise this man? Police appeal for info after card 'stolen' and used in Ludlow

Officers say the theft happened on Friday when the victim left their phone and card-holder in a shopping trolley around 11.30am outside the Tesco store on Corve Street.

The suspect then used one of the cards in four shops around the town.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "If you know this man or have any information that would help with the investigation, please contact Police Constable Steph Coombes by emailing steph.coombes@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111."