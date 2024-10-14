Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 23-year-old was detained on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop after a VW Golf collided with a van and a blue BMW X1 under a railway bridge at the at the point Manor Road becomes Spring Road, in the Ettingshall area of Wolverhampton, just after 11am on Saturday.

Four people - the suspect, a woman and two children - were taken to hospital afterwards.

Fire quickly engulfed the two cars, with the Golf also crashing into the bridge which carries the railway between Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

The resulting impact led to the railway being closed for several hours on Saturday, with numerous trains cancelled, while the fire was put out and the bridge checked for damage.