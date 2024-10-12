Telford driver who crashed and failed to stop ordered to pay thousands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Milan Kesic, aged 45, crashed a Fiat Punto in Beveley Road, Oakengates, Telford on June 28.

He was charged with driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after and accident and driving without insurance.

Kesic, of Hawthorne Close, Ketley Bank, Telford, did not appear Worcester Magistrates Court and was found guilty in his absence of all three charges.

Magistrates fined him £1,760 and imposed a victim surcharge of £704 and prosecution costs of £110.

His driving licence was endorsed with eight penalty points and he was given 28 days to pay his court bill.

