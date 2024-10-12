Serial Telford shoplifter told 'we end up paying more because of people like you' as he's sent to prison for the sixth time this year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Drug addict Shane Chick appeared in the dock at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Friday after being arrested by police on Thursday.

The 36 year-old from Chepstow Drive, Leegomery, pleaded guilty to three offences at the Tesco store in Hadley. He also admitted failing to provide a sample for a drug test after he had been arrested.

Prosecutor Fumnanya Okwuashi said: "He targeted the same shop over and over again and on one occasion threatened to come back and did come back.

"His previous convictions show he has a litany of shop thefts on his record. He is a serial shoplifter in the area and has targeted the same shop."

She added that Chick also has a history of offending while on bail and during the time of some of his offences he had been out on licence after a period of incarceration. He now under post-sentence supervision.

Ms Okwuashi said his refusal to provide a sample was 'deliberate'.

On October 4 this year Chick had been approached by a member of Tesco staff who 'grabbed the bag' of items off him. It contained £100 of deodorant.

"The defendant said he would come back in 30 minutes, and he did after 20 minutes," she said.

On that occasion he got away with deodorant valued at £50.

During another visit to the store, on September 2 this year he stole a £4 meal deal and consumed it, the court was told.