Paedophile father caught with child sex pics again despite judge's jail warning last time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bryan Stringer, aged 35, avoided jail in August last year after being found with a stash of indecent pictures, and was given a stern warning by Shrewsbury Crown Court judge Anthony Lowe.

However, he has not learned his lesson, and has been caught again.

In this latest case, police discovered he had six category A images - depicting some of the most depraved kind of abuse - as well as one category B video, one category C image and a picture of an animal being sexually abused.

He also failed to tell police that he had a new computer and used a "Tor" browser, a programme which conceals internet history.