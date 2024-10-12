Shropshire Star
'Monkey dust mum-of-five' avoids jail over string of offences at Telford shops

A 28-year-old mother of five who is 'trying to get off Monkey Dust' has been sentenced for a long list of offences at shops.

By David Tooley
Published

One one occasion Georgia Luckman created such a scene at a Co-op Store in Telford that a busy road had to be cleared of the items she had moved following her rampage, a court was told.

Luckman, of Furnace Road, in St George's, was arrested and taken into custody before appearing at Kidderminster Magistrates Court on Friday where she pleaded guilty to a bail act offence.

She also pleaded guilty to seven charges of shoplifting, one count of attempted theft, plus using abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, causing a shop staff member harassment, alarm or distress.

Luckman also admitted a charge of attempted criminal damage to the Co-op in a bizarre incident on April 10.

Prosecutor Fumnanya Okwuashi said that on April 10, after she had been banned from the shop, Luckman had 'punched a glass door, pushed over a paper stand and put items in the road'.

"Staff had to clear the mess that had blocked a busy road," said the prosecutor.

The court was told that on March 29, during one of a series of raids on the Co-op in St George's, she had gone to the shop with an 'unknown male' who said he had a knife when challenged over five bottles of spirits.

Staff there managed to take back one of the bottles of alcohol but they got away with four and a shopping basket, valued at £90.

And on April 2 Luckman had told a member of staff at the Co-op who took the bottle off her that "if you put your hands on me, I will smash your face in.'

She had been challenged over an attempt to steal a £17 bottle of Smirnoff Vodka.

