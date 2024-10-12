Fence panels removed as thieves break into shed to steal chainsaws

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The incident took place in Friars Street, Bridgnorth, between midnight and 4.20am on Thursday.

Bridgnorth Town and Rural East Police Community Support Officer Mandy Leek urged anyone with information to get in touch.

She said: "The perpetrators were caught on CCTV but could not be identified, they were in the area from midnight until 4.21am when they were seen to leave. While in the area they removed fence panels and entered two sheds taking two STIHL Chainsaws.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information relating to the theft or that may have been in the area around the time of the incident and heard or has seen anything suspicious."

Anyone with information can contact police using the ‘Tell Us About’ form on our website, quoting incident reference 00054_I_10102024.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by visiting the website.