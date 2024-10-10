Man admits fraud over quotes for building work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Michael Jim McDonald Junior, 24, of Websters Lane, Hodnet, pleaded guilty to two charges of fraud when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court – sitting at Telford Justice Centre.

The charges relate to quotes he provided for work at the home of a Shropshire woman.

The particulars of the first charge relate to a fraud offence between January 20 and 25, 2018, where McDonald made an misleading representation that £1,300 was a "fair and reasonable price for chopping down the conifer trees" at the woman's property.

A second fraud charge outlines how the woman was given a misleading representation that "a quote of £10,000.00 (reduced from £20,000) was a fair and reasonable price for laying paving slabs" at the home, and that charges of £17,000 and £30,000, or £35,000 were reasonable for building an extension.

Judge John Butterfield KC told McDonald he will be sentenced on November 8.

He told McDonald: "I have agreed to a pre-sentence report, that is not to give you any promise for how you will be dealt with with, it is just so there is the maximum amount of information for sentencing."