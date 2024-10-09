Woman, 61, with massive amount of cocaine in her system pleads in vain to keep her driving licence
A woman with more than seven times the legal limit of cocaine in her system had her plea to keep her driving licence rejected by magistrates.
By David Tooley
Judith Rose Powell, aged 61, of Tall Cottages, Alberbury, near Shrewsbury, was stopped by a routine police patrol at the Dobbies Roundabout on the A5 at 11.30am on April 5, 2024.
Powell pleaded guilty to driving a Kia Rio with a level of 371 of cocaine in her blood when the legal limit is 50.
Sara Beddow, prosecuting, told Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday that Powell co-operated with police during her arrest and blood test. She has issues related to drugs on her record but nothing since 2018, she told the court.