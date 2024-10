Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kulveer Chopra, aged 42, was caught with a kitchen knife at Forge Retail Park in Telford on August 19 this year.

That came after he targeted Sainsbury's in Holyhead Road, Ketley, Telford, on June 26 and July 21, stealing cola, cheese and Lucozade.