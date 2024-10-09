Overnight criminal damage to cars and theft reported in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Mercia Police officer and Safer Neighbourhood Officer for Hadley and Leegomery, Robert Hughes, posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page this morning (October 9) stating that three vehicles "so far" have been reported as damaged and having had contents stolen.

Cars on Crescent Road, Mafeking Road, and Manse Road in Hadley, Telford, were targeted, and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The officer also urged Shropshire residents not to leave property in cars and shared a picture of CCTV, asking other residents to check their own recordings.

The post said: "We are investigating criminal damage to a cars on Crescent Road, Mafeking Road, and Manse Road, Hadley. We are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

"Overnight three vehicles so far have been reported as damaged and contents stolen. We urge you not to leave property in your car as this will be enough of an incentive for the offender to break the window, I would like to assure you we are working hard to catch the offender.

"So far we have this image and we appeal for you to check your CCTV.

CCTV captured last night shared by Safer Neighbourhood Officer for Hadley and Leegomery, Robert Hughes

If you have information about the damage please let us know using the online 'Tell Us About’ form on our website www.westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00040_I_09102024.

"If you aren't comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org."

Further information can be found by contacting hl.snt@westmercia.police.uk.