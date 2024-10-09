Man set to be sentenced after pleading guilty to having a knife in public near Shrewsbury
A man will be sentenced by a crown court judge after admitting having a knife in a public place.
By David Tooley
Shaun Wilkinson, aged 31, is currently in custody in Liverpool awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a charge of grievous bodily harm.
On Tuesday Wilkinson appeared via a video link from HMP Liverpool at Telford Magistrates Court.