Man, 51, jailed after entering Shropshire town he was banned from
A man who entered a Shropshire town he was banned from going to has been jailed.
Scott Mills, aged 51, was prohibited from going to Whitchurch by a criminal behaviour order.
However, he went there last Saturday, October 5.
Mills of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to breach of a criminal behaviour order.
Magistrates jailed Mills for eight weeks.
No further orders for court costs were made.
