Man, 51, jailed after entering Shropshire town he was banned from

Scott Mills, aged 51, was prohibited from going to Whitchurch by a criminal behaviour order.

However, he went there last Saturday, October 5.

Mills of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to breach of a criminal behaviour order.

Magistrates jailed Mills for eight weeks.

No further orders for court costs were made.

