Man, 20, in court accused of killing 17-year-old girl in Much Wenlock crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Steven Cox, aged 20, is charged with causing the death of Madison Jean Evans by dangerous driving after a crash on the B4376 at Much Wenlock on November 28 last year.

The charge relates to a crash involving a Vauxhall Corsa. Miss Evans died at the scene.

Cox, of Severn Way, Cressage, near Shrewsbury, made no plea to the charge at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Members of Miss Evans's family were in the public gallery at court, as well as Cox's family.

Paul Smith, representing Cox, applied for a four-week adjournment of the plea and trial preparation hearing so he could have a conference with the defendant.