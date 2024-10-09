Telford dad 'terrified' of ex who drove while banned gets disqualification extended
A banned driver who 'panicked' and drove to his son's school has had six months added to his disqualification.
By David Tooley
Kieran Glyn Elcock, aged 29, of Sheridan Way, Sutton Hill, Telford, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot 307 in Woodside Avenue, Madeley, on July 19, 2024 while banned.
Jamie Wade, mitigating at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday said Elcock had been 'terrified' of what his ex would say if their son had been allowed to go to out without his medication.
"It was a moment of stupidity," he said. "His main aim is to get through the ban period so he can take his young son out."