Telford dad 'terrified' of ex who drove while banned gets disqualification extended

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Kieran Glyn Elcock, aged 29, of Sheridan Way, Sutton Hill, Telford, pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot 307 in Woodside Avenue, Madeley, on July 19, 2024 while banned.

Jamie Wade, mitigating at Telford Magistrates Court on Tuesday said Elcock had been 'terrified' of what his ex would say if their son had been allowed to go to out without his medication.

"It was a moment of stupidity," he said. "His main aim is to get through the ban period so he can take his young son out."