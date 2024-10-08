Telford motorist, 21, who damaged luxury cars ordered to pay compensation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Taylor Billingham, of Stebbings, Sutton Hill, Telford, damaged four vehicles in Staffordshire on October 11, 2022.

The 21-year-old cause damage a Porsche Macan in Ebstree Road, Seisdon; a Mercedes E Class in Codsall Road; a Mercedes lorry on the A5 at Gailey and a Ford Transit on the A5 eastbound. The Transit belonged to Cannock-based manufacturing firm ATC Drivetrain UK Ltd.

That came after a run in with police in Wellington on September 30 while driving a Mazda 3.

Billingham pleaded guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court to four counts of criminal damage, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop for police, driving after refusal/revocation of a driving licence and driving without insurance.

Magistrates ordered Billingham to pay £200 in compensation and issued a 12-month community order, which includes 80 hours of unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity days. They also banned Billingham from driving for 12 months.