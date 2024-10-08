Shropshire BMW driver, 39, caught behind the wheel while four times the drink drive limit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ben Egerton, aged 39, drove a BMW 1 Series on Shrewsbury Road, Wem on September 28.

A breathalyser test found he had 144 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal drink drive limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.