Shropshire BMW driver, 39, caught behind the wheel while four times the drink drive limit
A BMW driver was caught behind the wheel while more than four times the drink drive limit.
Ben Egerton, aged 39, drove a BMW 1 Series on Shrewsbury Road, Wem on September 28.
A breathalyser test found he had 144 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal drink drive limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.