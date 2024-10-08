Shoplifter who stole Nike hoodie ordered to pay compensation
A shoplifter who stole a Nike hoodie has been ordered to pay compensation.
Published
Wayne Smitherman, aged 39, stole the black, zip up top from Sports Direct in Cross Street, Oswestry on January 10 this year.
Smitherman, of Crannidge Crescent, Meole Brace, Shrewsbury, was found guilty at Kidderminster Magistrates Court of one count of theft.
He was ordered to pay £64.99 in compensation. No further orders for prosecution costs were made.