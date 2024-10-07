Telford drink driver caught at triple the alcohol limit twice in three months gets lengthy ban
A drink driver who was caught twice within a three months has been banned from the road for four years.
Plus
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jasonpreet Randhawa, of Punta Verde Drive, Sutton Hill, Telford, was first caught driving a Volkswagen Passat on the A355 Windsor Road in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire on June 2 this year.
A test found he had 342 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of urine - more than three times the legal limit in England and Wales of 107mg.