'Be vigilant': Police appeal for info after business falls foul of £700 counterfeit Scottish notes fraud

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police are urging residents to be vigilant after a fraud at a commercial premises in Tasley, near Bridgnorth.

Officers have also appealed for witnesses to the incident on Friday .

PCSO Malcolm Goddard, of the policing team in Broseley & Much Wenlock, said: "We are urging residents to be vigilant after a fraud at a commercial premises in Tasley, Bridgnorth."

He added that a man had £700 worth of Bank of Scotland currency and asked to exchange it for Bank of England currency.

"The premises decided to do this and it was only when they were taken to the Post Office that it became apparent they were all counterfeit," said the PCSO.

The male was described as white, around 5'6" stocky build, black short hair, English speaking, wearing a blue hat, possibly late 30s to late 40s.

If you think you may have also been a victim of a fraud or believe you may have more information in relation to this crime, you should get in touch by using the West Mercia Police online reporting system or by calling 101 and quoting reference 22/87030/24.

If you aren’t comfortable contacting police directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org