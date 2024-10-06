'Being eaten alive by flies': Pensioner farmer who left livestock to die narrowly avoids jail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Martha Heulwen Davies can never own or keep livestock again after dozens of animals were found in appalling conditions at Moelpart Farm, just outside Foel, near Llangadfan, between August 2023 and January 2024, with some "being eaten live by flies".

Davies had previously admitted seven charges relating to causing unnecessary suffering to sheep and cattle before her sentencing at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, September 25.

The court was told Davies “failed miserably” to care properly for livestock and seemed to be “in total denial” about the health of her animals.

Prosecuting for Powys County Council, Ms Reshmi Mukherjee, said: “These are severe offences and grave circumstances, which led to animals being euthanised.

“Seventy six sheep were left with thirst due to the insufficient provision of water and 11 lambs were left malnourished with chronic body conditions due to insufficient sufficient feed and fresh water. A cow and its calf were not provided with sufficient dry-ling. Two sheep were found in a recumbent state and left to die without water, feed and bedding.

“Some were being eaten alive by flies. She does not have the mental capacity to function day-to-day.