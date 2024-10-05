Jailed round up: Some of the Shropshire criminals locked up in recent weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

From rapists and drug dealers to serial thieves, the courts have been teeming since we last looked back in August.

Among other cases, September saw the jailing of three drug dealers involved in a county lines operation that preyed upon vulnerable addicts in Oswestry.

Later in the month, a man who attacked his partner with a hammer was jailed for an offence that cops called 'one of the worst cases they'd ever seen.

34-year-old Danny Hughes of Queens Court in Madeley pleased guilty to two domestic abuse related offences and handed a three-year custodial sentence.

Here are those, and some of the other cases the Shropshire Star has reported on over the month of September.

Three drug dealers behind bars for peddling crack and heroin in Oswestry in county lines racket

Three drug dealers were put behind bars for their part in a county lines operation peddling crack cocaine and heroin into Shropshire from Liverpool.

Father-of-two David Hulse, Donna Wynstanley and Robert Wilson were all jailed at Shrewsbury Crown Court on September 2 for their roles in dealing class A drugs in Oswestry.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how Hulse, who is originally from Liverpool, managed the racket in the Oswestry area for 18 months, preying on vulnerable addicts and getting them to do the dirty work of street dealing.

The recorder handed Hulse, Wynstanley and Wilson terms of six years, five-and-a-half years and four-years-and-five-months respectively.

'Vindictive' thief who stole vulnerable victims' cars by speeding off during test drives

A life-wrecking thief who took a car for a test drive in Telford then sped off and left the owner in the middle of the road was jailed.

Dawood Hussain, 46, would comb the pages of the Shropshire Star looking for people selling their cars privately, book a test drive and then speed away as soon as he was in the car on his own.

Hussain's victims included a disabled man who was so distraught by the theft of his car he "lost all faith in humanity", leaving him suicidal and afraid to leave his home.

Cocaine addict Hussain committed his crimes whilst disqualified from driving, clocking up over £50,000 worth of stolen vehicles in two weeks this summer to fund his drug habit.

The recorder sentenced him to four years in prison and disqualifying him from driving for two years.

Shropshire prisoner handed extra six months after being found with mobile phone

Demitrius Harris, of HMP Stoke Heath, pleaded guilty on Monday, September 2 to one charge of possessing an item in prison without authority.

The court heard how the 27-year-old, who is already serving five years for harassment, threats to kill, intentional strangulation and aggravated bodily harm, was found with a mobile phone in his cell.

Harris was given an extra six months at Telford Magistrates’ Court yesterday, which runs consecutively with his current sentence.

Drug driver who killed man in crash was making £300 a day selling cocaine and heroin

Sean Guthrie.

Cocaine-fuelled Sean Guthrie was convicted of killing Michael Lloyd and seriously injuring his wife Dawn after he crashed a Peugeot 308 into their Harley Davidson motorbike in Dawley Green Way, Telford, on August 9, 2022.

Last month, Guthrie, aged 57, was ordered to serve more prison time, after Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that the crash led to police discovering his drug dealing activity.

And just three weeks after the collision that killed Mr Lloyd, Guthrie was again caught driving with drugs in his system while in possession of several wraps of cocaine and heroin.