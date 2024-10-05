GP from Shropshire guilty of indecent assaults on patients in 'routine examinations'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stephen Cox, 65, was found guilty of 12 counts of indecent assault and acquitted of a further four following a four-week retrial at Reading Crown Court, Thames Valley Police said.

The force said that over a number of years Cox repeatedly indecently assaulted seven of his female patients on the pretext of carrying out routine medical examinations.

Cox, from Stockton Mill near Welshpool, worked as a family doctor in Bracknell during the 1980s and 1990s.

The offences took place prior to the use of computerised healthcare records, which meant the police investigation revolved around handwritten GP notes.

Cox claimed he did not remember any of the patients, the force said, and denied the allegations, saying it was either misunderstanding, an accident, or that his victims were not telling the truth.